NMSU men’s basketball plays first home game since deadly player-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Aggies fans rolled into the Pan American Center for the "Battle of I-10" against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday night. While the arena wasn't completely packed, a sizable crowd showed up for the rivalry game.

This is the Aggies men's basketball team's first home game in Las Cruces following a shooting in Albuquerque during the early hours of Nov. 19, where NMSU basketball player Mike Peake shot and killed UNM student Brandon Travis.

Peake and Travis allegedly exchanged gunfire after officials say Peake was lured to UNM's campus by Travis and other UNM students. The shooting is believed to be retaliation stemming from a brawl that took place at NMSU's homecoming football game against UNM back in October.

Peake and Travis were reportedly both involved in the brawl.

Following potential safety concerns after the shooting, New Mexico State University decided to implement new security measures the day before the "Battle of I-10," including the installation of metal detectors outside of all the entrances to the Pan American Center.

This comes after both of NMSU's games against UNM, referred to as the "Battle of I-25," were cancelled following the shooting.

ABC-7 asked NMSU students how they felt about the metal detectors before the game.

"It's not good, obviously, but i think it is necessary" said student Celia Chavez.

She added "due to the gunfight...it's ultimately a good thing."

Another student said he didn't believe the metal detectors were necessary.

"We'd be safe, honestly, without the metal detectors" said Buddha Peleti.

He called November 19th's shooting a "one time thing," and added that he doesn't blame New Mexico State University "at all" for the incident.

"I think we're good," Peleti added.