NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was shot during an altercation on November, 19 in Albuquerque that left UNM student Brandon Travis dead, has begun to speak out to fans on his various social media accounts.

According to the Las Cruces Sun News, Peake posted on his Facebook page following the NMSU's men's basketball team's victory against the UTEP Miners Wednesday night.

The post read, “Just up looking through my social media gang, and I can honestly say some of you “Fans of NMSU” wanted a different outcome of that night. Regardless the situation I made a Horrible decision that night by stepping out at 3 AM in ALL AGGIE GEAR but do you think I would’ve stepped out if I knew I were to be set up by 4 FRIENDS that knew each other very well And I came ALONE. Some of y’all “Opinions” just sound kindergarten fr but it’s all good fasho imma come back stronger mentally and physically shorty n I stand on my business in every which way #seeyallnextyear”

Peake also posted to Twitter, stating, "I don’t see too many of you Aggie Doubters on my timeline rn that’s all I was seeing a week ago!!!!! What happened?"

This comes after the team spoke with Peake over the phone during halftime of Wednesday night's game. Peake was reported to have told his teammates "keep your foot on their neck," referring to the UTEP miners, during that call.