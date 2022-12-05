NMSU coaches held onto Mike Peake’s gun, didn’t cooperate with investigation, according to KOAT report

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State allegedly departed from Albuquerque after the Nov. 19 shooting involving Mike Peake while authorities were trying to interview them and find the gun used in the shooting, according to a new report by KOAT, the ABC affiliate station in Albuquerque.

As a result - KOAT reports that a detective had to sped south on I-25 to pull over the team's bus as it was traveling back to Las Cruces.

According to their report State police found the gun with an assistant basketball coach at an Albuquerque hotel. Other items belonging to Peake including a tablet on the bus and the cell phone belonging to Peake ended up in the hands of an NMSU administrator.

NMSU is playing Simon Fraser University on Monday night at the Pan American Center, ABC-7 will be at the game to ask about the report. This story will be updated as we learn more details.