Senator Cesar Blanco hosted a roundtable discussion about local transportation

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday, Texas Senator Cesar Blanco discussed with regional leaders about local transportation.

He was joined also by the chair senate of transportation Robert Nichols, he mentioned the importance of imports and exports with Mexico.

Both Senators took a tour to the ports of entry, to the TxDOT offices and even a driving tour on I-10 and other city highways.

They know communities like El Paso, Juarez and Las Cruces are growing and they would like to decrease traffic waiting times.

On the roundtable state and regional leaders also discussed the importance of commercial traffic coming back and across the border.

So far, they've secured around $30 million in ITS (Intelligence Traffic Systems) according to Senator Blanco.

They hope more can be done to decrease wait times at the ports of entry and to get more funding.