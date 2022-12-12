Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:01 PM

Organ High School student struck and killed by fellow Organ High School student

KVIA

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The 16-year-old Organ High School student who was killed in a crash Friday was struck by a fellow 18-year-old Organ High School student, according to school officials.

Law enforcement confirmed that the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Bataan Memorial East when 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Guiterrez struck a fellow Organ High School student.

A witness told police that Guiterrez lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the crash led to multiple accidents along the freeway caused by motorists watching the scene and not focused on their own driving.

Article Topic Follows: News

Wil Herren

Wil Herren is an ABC-7 reporter who covers both news and sports.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content