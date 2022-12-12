Organ High School student struck and killed by fellow Organ High School student

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The 16-year-old Organ High School student who was killed in a crash Friday was struck by a fellow 18-year-old Organ High School student, according to school officials.

Law enforcement confirmed that the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Bataan Memorial East when 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Guiterrez struck a fellow Organ High School student.

A witness told police that Guiterrez lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the crash led to multiple accidents along the freeway caused by motorists watching the scene and not focused on their own driving.