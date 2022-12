Chabad Lubavitch of El Paso is preparing to celebrate Hanukkah. The community will celebrate the festival of lights starting Sunday, December 18, at sunset.

It will host a Hanukkah Playland at 2:30 pm, dinner at 4:30 pm, and the lighting of the grand menorah at 5 pm.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to take part. Plus, you can RSVP at chabadelpaso.com/playland.

Chabad Lubavitch is located at 6516 Escondido Dr. in west El Paso.