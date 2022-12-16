McMahon scores 24, No. 3 Ohio State women beat Albany 82-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany 82-57. Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7. McMahon, the Big Ten freshman of the week, reached 20-plus points for the third time this season. McMahon shot 10 for 15 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney scored 10 for Albany

