American Red Cross preparing to set up emergency shelter operation in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The American Red Cross is preparing to set up an emergency shelter operation in El Paso. The operation would be in coordination with local government efforts.

Officials told ABC-7, the operation would support ongoing efforts by the City and the County of El Paso.

An unprecedented number of migrants are expected to enter the area next week if Title 42 ends.

City and County officials are both working on finding facilities for the Red Cross.

The Red Cross could possibly set up a shelter for up to 10,000 migrants during its operation. The center would run through late January 2023.