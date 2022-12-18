Skip to Content
Some migrants choose the cold over charter buses for fear of deportation and kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas -- Some migrants are choosing to stay in the cold and on the streets of Downtown El Paso rather than load city charter buses taking them to hotels out of fear of being deported or kidnapped.

This comes as Mayor Oscar Leeser announced a disaster declaration Saturday and the city prepares for the end of Title 42 Wednesday. The city is expecting to see around 6,000 migrant crossings a day come Wednesday.

