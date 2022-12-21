Cal snaps losing streak with 73-51 victory over UT Arlington

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lars Thiemann and Joel Brown scored 17 points each and California snapped its season-opening 12-game losing streak, defeating UT Arlington 73-51 on Wednesday night.

Kuany Kuany added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Golden Bears (1-12). Thiemann made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed five rebounds. Brown was 7-for-13 shooting and had six rebounds.

Cal entered the game as the only Division I team without a win this season. Seven of the Bears’ 13 scholarship players missed 42 combined games during the losing streak. Expected starters DeJuan Clayton (1,534 career points) and Jalen Celestine (7.5 points per game in 2021-22), have yet to play, and leading scorer Devin Askew was injured in Sunday’s loss at Santa Clara and did not play against UT Arlington. Askew is fifth in the Pac-12, scoring 16.9 points per game.

Cal extended a nine-point halftime lead to 21 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Bears made 8 of 13 shots and outscored UTA 24-12 in that stretch, with Brown and Thiemann scoring six points each.

The Golden Bears continued to extend their lead and a layup by Brown followed by a jumper from Kuany gave them a 67-39 lead with 3:25 remaining. The Bears shot 61% in the second half and scored 45 points.

In the first half, Thiemann’s personal 9-0 run turned a 14-10 Cal lead into a 23-10 advantage. The Golden Bears went on to lead 28-19 at the half after shooting 52% and attempting only three 3-pointers, making one. Brown and Thiemann scored nine points each.

Shemar Wilson had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Chendall Weaver added 12 points for the Mavericks (5-8).

The Bears return to Pac-12 play next week with home games against Utah on Dec. 29 and Colorado on Dec. 31.

