Jags rule out Walker, Fatukasi for game against Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out two defensive starters — linebacker Travon Walker and nose tackle Foley Fatukasi — for Thursday night’s game at the New York Jets. Walker (ankle) and Fatukasi (ankle) won’t make the trip to New Jersey for the primetime game that has AFC playoff implications for the Jaguars (6-8) and the Jets (7-7). Both players have been instrumental in Jacksonville’s run defense, which ranks 10th in the league in yards per carry (4.24).

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.