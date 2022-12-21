Near triple-double highlights win for No. 24 Baylor women

Caitlin Bickle scored 17 points, Sarah Andrews missed a triple-double by one point and No. 24 Baylor pulled away from Long Beach State for a 73-52 win on Wednesday.

Andrews had career highs of 14 assists and 12 rebounds to go with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. Je’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy both had 11 points for the Bears (9-3).

Tori Harris scored 14 points for the Beach (5-5) and Ma’Qhi Berry and Kianna Hamilton-Fisher had 10 each.

Despite a 10-0 Baylor run after Long Beach scored the opening basket, the Beach only trailed 20-16 at the end of the first quarter. But the Bears, who were 8 of 9, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers, were up 43-32 at the half.

Baylor ended up shooting 56% for the game with 23 assists on 28 baskets and a plus-15 rebounding advantage.

The Bears start Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve when TCU visits.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25