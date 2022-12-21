The City of El Paso and EPISD to open vacant schools in order to house migrants during freezing temperatures

EL PASO, Texas- The Office of Emergency Management announced they were working with the El Paso Independent School District in order to use vacant schools to house migrants.

Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School in West El Paso have been identified as sites for the migrants.

The City of El Paso also announced they will be using the El Paso Convention Center as well in order to house migrants.

Diana Sayavedra, EPISD Superintendent, said, “In times of crisis it is important for the community to work collaboratively to assist those in need.”

El Paso City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez added, “All eyes are on El Paso and for this reason, we must show the world the compassion our community is known for and illustrate the resilience and strength of our region.”