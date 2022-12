EL PASO, Texas -- A man driving a stolen car was arrested by DPS Troopers Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the felony traffic stop was made at the intersection of Executive Center Blvd. and Rio Bravo St. just after noon.

The alleged thief was asked to step out of the vehicle he was driving with his hands up, and was later handcuffed.

DPS has not yet released the details leading up to the traffic stop.