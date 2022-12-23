Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:57 AM

Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

Migrants camped out in downtown El Paso
KVIA
Migrants camped out in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures.

Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning.

Migrants were seen covered from head to toe in clothing items that were donated to them. Others were seen covered in heavy blankets.

Some migrants told ABC-7 that they refused to go to the temporary shelter set up in the El Paso Convention Center, and have instead chosen to brave the cold temperatures in the streets.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 Reporter

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content