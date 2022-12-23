Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures.

Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning.

Migrants were seen covered from head to toe in clothing items that were donated to them. Others were seen covered in heavy blankets.

Some migrants told ABC-7 that they refused to go to the temporary shelter set up in the El Paso Convention Center, and have instead chosen to brave the cold temperatures in the streets.