Deputy City Manager concerned migrants are still out on streets as City extends disaster declaration

EL PASO, Texas -- City Council voted unanimously to extend the Disaster Declaration during Friday night's special session.

A main reason for the extension the current weather conditions.

"We want to make sure that no one is out on the streets and that no life is lost because we're not doing everything we can," said Mayor Oscar Leeser.

But Deputy City manager Mario D'Agostino said getting some migrants to shelter is still a struggle.

"There's a group of individuals who are here in El Paso who seem to stay on the streets. We're trying our best to convince them," said D'Agostino, "These people have had a long journey just to get to El Paso. They've been abused, taken advantage of, charged fees, They've just had a rough trek. And they do not trust anybody."

The extension came with some initial opposition from District 2 Representative Alexsandra Annello.

"Having DPS put concertina wire on the border to push migrants away from the checkpoint to be seeking asylum, only to be pushing them to another checkpoint," said Alexsandra Anello. "I do have a lot of concern about what has been happening."

"Concentrate wire, that's the States own operation. That's not being coordinated to us. That's not what we requested," said Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agustino.

"I'm concerned now. I'm just not comfortable with what can happen in 30 days. So with Ms. Nieman's assurance that will be coming in the next meeting, I will support this today," said Anello.

With the promise of discussing the disaster declaration before 30 days expire on record, Deputy City manager D'agustino detailed how the Disaster Declaration allowed the city to request additional resources from the state.

Those included support in staffing for feeding and housing migrants, transportation to move migrants out of the city, and help from state law enforcement.

The meeting concluded with the announcement of an additional $7 million from FEMA to be shared by the city and county.