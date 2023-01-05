El Paso leaders weigh in on President Biden’s upcoming visit

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso leaders are weighing in on President Biden's visit to the Borderland on Sunday.

President Biden's visit comes as the humanitarian crisis continues as thousands of migrants enter the El Paso region.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar quickly reacted to the news of the president's visit.

The representative said in a tweet she is excited to welcome the POTUS to the city. Rep. Escobar said she invited President Biden to El Paso.

"Though the challenges of immigration do not fall on the Executive Branch alone, the Administration has been working closely with me and many others on solutions," she said.

The democratic representative said El Paso has been the epicenter of the humanitarian crisis.

"We are feeling the effects of decades of failed and outdated immigration policy," Rep. Escobar said.

The president is expected to meet with local officials and address border security issues.

“I am proud to have President Biden join us at our nation's front door to witness firsthand the depth of what we are facing and the tremendous collaboration and goodwill of El Pasoans as we continue to ask our Republican colleagues to work with us on true solutions," she said.

