Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day reprise viral Beavis and Butt-Head characters at ‘Fall Guy’ premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day aren’t done playing Beavis and Butt-Head yet — the pair appeared as the characters at the premiere of Gosling’s latest film. Gosling, who stars in “The Fall Guy” opposite Emily Blunt, walked the carpet twice Tuesday in Los Angeles. He looked dapper for his first appearance in a mint green suit and shirt, but donned a blonde pompadour wig and “Death Rock” T-shirt for a second appearance as Beavis with Day’s buck-toothed Butt-Head. The animated characters, known for their stupid antics, ridiculous laughs and crass jokes, were a mainstay of 1990s MTV. Gosling and Day debuted their live-action take on the animated characters on “Saturday Night Live” last month.

