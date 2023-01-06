City officials confirm El Paso Convention Center no longer being used as a temporary shelter for migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso City officials confirm the number of migrant apprehensions has gone down dramatically, resulting in the closure of the El Paso Convention Center.

In December, the Convention Center opened its doors to temporarily house asylum seekers who had arrived in the El Paso area.

Thousands of cots were lined up, complete with American Red Cross blankets placed on top.

Inside the center, there was a dining area, bathrooms and separate sleeping areas for men and women.

City officials hoped to host up to 1,000 migrants in the Convention Center.

On Thursday, Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino confirmed the shelter's closure.

"The numbers have dropped to where we closed the convention center," he said.

The City of El Paso was also using two vacant EPISD schools to temporarily house migrants, including Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso and Morehead Middle School.

D'Agostino said very few migrants are left. He said they are continuing to help asylum seekers get to their final destination.

