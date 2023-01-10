Skip to Content
Commercial flights resuming at Las Cruces international airport

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Commercial flights are returning to the Las Cruces International Airport after 18 years.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning to mark the occasion, attended by Mayor Kenneth Miyagishima and other city officials.

Starting January 16th, people in the region will be able to fly directly from Las Cruces to Albuquerque onboard Advanced Air. The inaugural flight takes off at 6 a.m. and will cost passengers about $80 each way.

It's an exciting milestone for the city, meant to usher in future developments, including airport expansion and regional flights.

