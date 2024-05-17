County Parks Holds Ribbon Cutting for all-abilities playground at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, May 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Ascarate Park on 6900 Delta El Paso, Texas 79905. El Paso County Parks & Recreation says Ascarate Park is the third all-abilities playground to be completed and sets a record for being largest in the County.

The aim is to have an all-inclusive playground which they decribe as a space that provides inclusive play opportunities for children of all ages and abilities. They are designed to promote the healthy development of all children’s physical, social, cognitive, and sensory abilities. Funding for the playground is part of Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) Local Parks Urban Outdoor Recreation Grant which was awarded to the County Parks and Recreation in early 2019.