NFL fans from El Paso watch Cowboys-Bucs wild card game at local bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso NFL fans are watching Monday's Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at The District Pub and Kitchen on North Mesa.

The two teams nabbed the Monday night football spot, which is being played in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers stand at 8-9 while the Cowboys are at 12-5, but defeated the Cowboys in week one - the game that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hurt his hand.

Prescott has been back and playing for a while, but overall has not been playing great since.

ABC-7 asked Cowboys fans if they thought their team would make it this far in the season after Prescott's injury.

"Honestly I didn't, but the defense has kept them in most of the games. They're actually pretty good. And Prescott, he's a game-changer. he's has a speedy recovery, we'll see if he steps up and gets the win tonight," said a Cowboys fan named Josh.

Stay tuned to ABC-7 as we follow this game and fan reactions.