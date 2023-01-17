Actor Jeremy Renner is back home from the hospital

Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital after his snowplow accident.

The Marvel star was injured on New Year's Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

A 911 call log says Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat vehicle” and that he has “extreme difficulty breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed – upper torso is crushed.”

Renner’s snowcat, an engine-powered machine used to clear snow, started to roll away while Renner was not in the driver’s seat, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam previously said.

Renner has underwent two surgeries and continues his recovery.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a twitter post from the show late Monday night saying, “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”