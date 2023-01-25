Skip to Content
Nolan Richardson Middle School cheer uniforms returned

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We have some good news about those uniforms belonging to the cheer squad at Nolan Richardson middle school. ABC-7 has learned the uniforms have been found and are now safely in the hands of the team.

A parent said someone found the uniforms at the entrance of the Queens mobile homes on Sun Valley. You'll remember they were taken from a home in northeast El Paso.

That person alerted a family member, who then made a post on social media.

That post quickly gained the attention of the people who were looking for the uniforms, and they arranged to pick them up.

A parent told us she is grateful to the person who found the uniforms, especially considering how much they mean to the cheer team. we'll be following up on this story and will bring you new details tonight at 6.

