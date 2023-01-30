CDC launches website to help you find free COVID-19 testing

The Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) is making it easier to find a free Covid-19 testing site located near you.

The agency launched the Covid-19 testing locator website this week. It is part of the CDC Increasing Community Access to Testing program.

On their website, you can search for nearby location sites by entering your zip code.

Once entered, the website will provide you with the nearest locations that offer free COVID-19 testing. They provide a list, with the locations distance and address. If you need a visual, there is also a map view.

There is no charge for testing at the sites and it is intended for those who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus. Results are usually provided within 24 to 48 hours.

To locate a free testing site, Go to: https://testinglocator.cdc.gov/