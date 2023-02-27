El Paso roofers working overtime to fix wind-damaged roofs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Strong winds hit the borderland Sunday. The gusts blew powerfully for the second time in less than a week.

"Definitely the busiest we've been just so many roofs damaged out there," said Jeff Alexander owner of A&M Homeservices. "This is as busy as we've been for over a year."

The damaging winds hit everything from power lines to trees to trampolines, and borderland roofs were certainly no exception.

While the winds have calmed down, they're already set to make their return.

"We've had over 100 calls just trying to reach to as many as we can as the winds kind of pick up again coming in the next week," said Alexander.

"We got hundreds of phone calls all the way from the Upper Valley to Socorro. A lot of homes damaged by this windstorm we had over the weekend. Many, many homeowners are without roofs right now," said Raul Luna, owner of LR Roofing.

With winds returning, roofing companies are working overtime to help at-risk residents prepare.

"We're working from, you know, as early in the morning as we can till it pretty much gets dark out, you know, being safe with the sunlight out," said Alexander, "There's only so much you can do, so much speed you could do on a roof, you know. But we are going to take some days off to kind of go out and, you know, patch up some roofs that need it or tarp up some homes. So kind of pushing, you know, some jobs that don't have any leaks or anything."

Luna says in order to avoid future wind damage, have your roof inspected by a professional yearly, attending to maintenance to prevent compromising your roof.

"Get a professional as soon as possible to go inspect your house for any damage. A very important thing is to screen who you hire, and who the homeowners hire. Fortunately, roofing is not a regulated industry in the state of Texas. Anybody can be a roofer, be careful on who they hire, who owners, and homeowners, hire, and screen them. That's a that's the most important thing," said Luna.