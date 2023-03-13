Large fire at Children’s Museum in downtown El Paso

UPDATE 2:51 p.m. - EPFD confirmed via Twitter that the fire has been knocked down. They said the fire was construction material on the roof.

Fire crews are checking for hotspots. No injuries have been reported at this time.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m. - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed on their Twitter a condition 3 fire at the construction site of the El Paso Children's Museum.

EPFD said there are no injuries reported at this time.

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 is getting reports of a large fire in downtown El Paso.

The location of the fire is undetermined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.