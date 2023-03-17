Skip to Content
March 17, 2023
El Paso VA Medical Center opens its doors to media tour for the first time since covid

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Media members got a chance to tour the El Paso VA Medical Center at 5001 N. Piedras and learn about services offered to veterans. The visit was part of a Media Day event organized by the facility.

The VA El Paso Health Care System offers Primary Care, mental health care, specialty care and more for veterans in Southwest Texas and Doña Ana County, New Mexico.

Executive Director Froylan Garza said the health system is working hard to improve veterans' experience at the VA and expanding service in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Leloba Seitshiro

Leloba Seitshiro reports on ABC-7 at 5 and 6 p.m. weekdays.

