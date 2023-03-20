Skip to Content
Las Cruces city council to vote on development of new film studio

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces city council will vote on giving on giving nearly $900,000 in local economic development funding for 828 Productions, a California-based film production company that decided to open headquarters in Las Cruces last year.

The company announced they would be building studios in Las Cruces last August, located at an old gin near 950 West Amador Ave.

If approved by the council, the city would also enter an agreement with the state to bring in $3 million in additional local economic development funding.

The production company says they're committed to hiring 100 full-time employees by December 31st, 2029.

Associate film liaison Andrew Jara of Film Las Cruces says the funding will be essential for helping 828 Productions to get off the ground.

"One of the main goals of 828 Productions is to bring a studio into Las Cruces, which should open up a whole new world of film production here," said Jara.

"They really want to make a home here in Las Cruces," he added.

