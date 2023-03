Good Morning! Spring officially begins today and what better way to welcome the spring season than windy weather? Gusty winds will move across the area in the afternoon, and blowing dust is possible from Luna County east across Dona Ana and El Paso Counties. High temperatures will climb to the low 70s.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

