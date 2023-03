LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A southbound lane closure will take effect for two days between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Roadrunner Parkway 800 feet south from Golf Club Road starting Wednesday.

RoadRUNNER Transit Route 3 and Stop 34 southbound will be closed during construction.

For more information, call 575-528-3333. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.