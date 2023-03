An ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for Friday. You'll need a jacket today because it will be chilly with highs only into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Winds will be out of the west winds increasing 15 to 25 mph with gusts in the 40s. There will be a chance for rain and snow showers in the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon.

It will be windy Saturday and breezy Sunday with temperatures warming up next week.