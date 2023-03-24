ABC-7 Xtra: The ordination of Auxiliary Bishop Tony Celino

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --El Pasoans will witness an event that hasn't happened in more than a century, a bishop ordained right here in the El Paso diocese.

Specifically, this will be the first episcopal ordination in our diocese since its foundation in 1914.

Taking center stage will be Bishop-elect Tony Celino, appointed by Pope Francis on February 8.

The ordination of the auxiliary bishop will happen Friday, March 31, and ABC-7 will bring you that event live here on ABC-7, starting at 2 p.m.

Because the ordination of a bishop hasn't happened in the El Paso diocese in more than a century, few know what it entails.

Sunday, on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition, host Saul Saenz will help pull back the curtain on this historic event.

El Paso Diocese Bishop Mark Seitz will be joined by Bishop-elect Tony, along with expert of theology and diocesan history, father Michael Lewis.

Father ​​​​​​​Lewis will break down the meaning of the events you, our viewer, will witness that day.

"Bishop Celino will be presented, and the decree from the Vatican will be read by the papal nuncio, the Pope's ambassador to the United States. After that he will have to make some promises, promises of obedience to the Pope. But also promises to fulfill his duties and responsibilities," said father Lewis.

Bishop-elect Tony will be the third priest of Filipino descent in history to be an ordained auxiliary bishop.

You can watch Xtra, with host Saul Saenz, Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.