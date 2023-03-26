Mija Market hosts all-women business vendors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 3rd annual Mija Market hosted 20 vendors all run by women-owned businesses. The "Mija Yes You Can" nonprofit wrapped up March's Women's Month.

"What better way to do that than celebrate all the powerful and amazing women owned businesses here," said Iris Lopez, Executive Director of "Mija Yes You Can".

The Mija Market is the largest in the city featuring all-women owned businesses and was emceed by ABC 7's Rachel Phillips.

"In the past three years, the only way we've survived is the support of the community. That's I mean, that's the only way any nonprofit can survive. So today it's a celebration for us, but it's really a celebration for the community and for all the women who just keep doing amazing things," added Lopez.

Mothers say it is amazing to see all these women owned businesses supporting their small business and the community around them.