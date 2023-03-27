Skip to Content
El Paso County Commissioners approve funding for organizations that help migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Monday, El Paso County Commissioners are set to discuss funds for organizations assisting migrants.

County Commissioners will authorize funds for non-profit organizations providing shelter for migrants, including the Opportunity Center for the Homeless and the Rescue Mission of El Paso.

The Opportunity Center will be awarded $40,705.16 for sheltering migrants that were encountered by the Department of Homeland Security between April 1 through May 31.

The Rescue Mission of El Paso will be awarded $247,822.42 from FEMA funds. 

John Martin, the deputy director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, tells ABC-7 they are preparing for a migrant surge when Title 42 is lifted.

The policy is expected to expire on May 11.

"We anticipate we will have an increasing need in the number of beds for the individuals that come in as well as the families," Martin said.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

