Las Cruces Public Schools Board picks new interim superintendent

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education named Sherley O'Brien as the interim superintendent.

O'Brien is the current Chief of Staff at LCPS. She'll be temporarily taking over the role following Superintendent Ralph Ramos's retirement, effective April 7.

O'Brien's term will be between April 8 and Aug. 15, unless the board names a permanent replacement before then.

The board has also approved preliminary steps to hire a permanent superintendent.

At a work session on April 11, the board will consider options for a superintendent search.

O'Brien holds a master's degree in education administration from NMSU.