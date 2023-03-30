What you need to know about opening weekend for the El Paso Chihuahuas 10th season

EL PASO, Texas -- It's a historic year for the El Paso Chihuahuas. The San Diego Padres Triple-A Affiliate is celebrating it's 10th season which kicks off Friday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The team also has a new coaching staff lead by Field Manager Phillip Wellman. Plus a new videoboard and concourse board to enhance fan experience and don't forget the delicious food at Southwest University Park.

Opening Weekend begins Friday, March 31. Gates open at 6 p.m. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. First 3,000 fans get a 10th Year Celebration Rally Towel presented by GECU.

On Saturday, April 1 get ready for a fireworks spectacular. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

On Sunday, first 1,500 fans get a 10th Year Celebration Commemorative Ring presented by Southwest University. Seniors, ages 60 years and over, may receive a free Hot Dog Meal with valid ID. Children, 12 years of age and younger, can receive a $5 kids meal and can run the bases for free presented by The Hospitals of Providence. First pitch is at 12:05 p.m.

