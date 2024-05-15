Skip to Content
New Mexico

Doña Ana County Sheriff hit with fifth lawsuit accusing her of Whistleblower Protection Act violations

KVIA
Published 12:02 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained another lawsuit that accuses Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart of allegedly harassing, bullying, and intimidating two former employees.

This is the fifth civil lawsuit filed against the Sheriff this year that accuses her of similar behavior.

The suit, filed jointly by Obed and Perri Marte, a married couple that both held positions as law enforcement officers within the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, accuses Sheriff Stewart of violating the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The couple is being represented by attorney Amy Orlando of the Justice Legal Team.

ABC-7 has reached out to Sheriff Stewart for a comment on the lawsuit, but have not heard back as of the time of this publication.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

