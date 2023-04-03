El Paso Zoo announces pregnancy of Gigi the Giraffe

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens has announced the pregnancy of Gigi the Giraffe.

This will mark the first giraffe birth for the El Paso Zoo.

Zoo officials say that staff is working closely with Survival Species Protection to ensure Gigi's pregnancy is safe.

Veterinarians at the zoo have confirmed Gigi is moving well in her pregnancy and will be giving birth in the coming weeks.

Proud parents Gigi and Juma are currently on exhibit for the public. Zoo officials say they will be suspending the popular giraffe feeding encounters until after the birth and when the giraffe family settles in.