Del Sol Medical Center patient gets Mother’s Day surprise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso mother staying at Del Sol Medical Center received a special surprise from her daughter in honor of Mother's Day.

According to the hospital, Andrea Lucero is a patient at Del Sol Medical Center, and though suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, her daughter wanted to make this year extra special for her mom while in the hospital.

Lucero and other patients at Del Sol enjoyed a live performance from Mariachi Los Toritos.

The excitement was seen on their faces as they were serenaded by the group, performing popular hits.