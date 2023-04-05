Desert Haven Fire in Hudspeth County now under control according to EPFD

BUTTERFIELD, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, a large brush fire broke out in the Desert Haven neighborhood in northern Hudspeth County. The fire was initially estimated to be around 500-1,000 acres in size but grew to over 3,500 acres, according to Enrique Dueñas, the El Paso Fire Department spokesperson.

By Wednesday morning, Duenas tweeted:

FINAL UPDATE - Desert Haven Fire: Fire is now under control. Texas A&M Forest Service assisting by looking for and extinguishing any remaining hotspots. Three unoccupied structures were destroyed by the fire. No injuries reported. 3550 acres affected.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the fire remains around 600 acres, and is 90% contained.