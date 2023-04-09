UTEP Dance Team arrives in El Paso after winning National Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dozens of proud parents, family and friends greeted the members of the University of Texas at El Paso dance team and their coaches.

On Saturday they won the 2023 NCA & NDA College National Championship in the Dance Spirit Rally Division IA category.

Paydirt Pete, the UTEP Cheer Team and members of the UTEP Athletics and Student Affairs divisions joined in celebrating the arrival of the champions.

"These girls are dedicated, young ladies and I'm just beyond amazed and I am so blessed and honored to be their coach," said Leslie Lopez, UTEP Dance Teams coach.

"We had so much support here at home. You know, everyone was rooting for us. So it just feels nice to have people who, like, are supporting us here," Daisy Dominguez, member of the UTEP Dance team.

"Winning this title is a big accomplishment that these girls have done. You know, they've worked so hard. We started training in the summer," said Lopez.

"Yes. It was all very stressful on top of school and on top of our daily lives. But it just shows our hard work does pay off and it was so worth it," said Dominguez.