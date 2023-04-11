Skip to Content
City Council discusses streetcars’ hours of operation today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the agenda item, the focus of the operation should be event-driven programming by the city of El Paso during high-impact events.

It states, the yearly expenses for the streetcar do not seem prudent based on the ridership analysis.

City Council will make that decision today, we will update you once council comes to a conclusion.

For opinions on the streetcar operations: https://kvia.com/top-stories/2023/04/10/el-paso-streetcars-future-operating-schedule-to-be-discussed-tuesday/

