Monday’s migrant protest in Juarez attributed to thousands of dollars in loses

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After hundreds of migrants protested at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Monday, Chihuahua state officials announced this caused thousands of dollars in losses in a short period.

According to Rogelio Fernández Irigoyen, Chihuahua's Director of 'Fideicomiso' of Border Bridges, the state lost 109,000 Mexican pesos in three hours. That's nearly six thousand dollars.

Férnandez Irigoyen also mentioned on Mondays, an average of 3,500 pedestrians would normally cross in the three hours the bridge was closed. Around 3,463 motor vehicles cross in that same period on average.

This protest happened because migrants in Juarez heard once again believed in a rumor they would be allowed into the U.S.

The last time something like this happened in March, Juarez officials mentioned they would have Juarez police presence at the bridges to avoid this from happening again.