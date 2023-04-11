Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:25 AM

Monday’s migrant protest in Juarez attributed to thousands of dollars in loses

KVIA

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After hundreds of migrants protested at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Monday, Chihuahua state officials announced this caused thousands of dollars in losses in a short period.

According to Rogelio Fernández Irigoyen, Chihuahua's Director of 'Fideicomiso' of Border Bridges, the state lost 109,000 Mexican pesos in three hours. That's nearly six thousand dollars.

Férnandez Irigoyen also mentioned on Mondays, an average of 3,500 pedestrians would normally cross in the three hours the bridge was closed. Around 3,463 motor vehicles cross in that same period on average.

This protest happened because migrants in Juarez heard once again believed in a rumor they would be allowed into the U.S.

The last time something like this happened in March, Juarez officials mentioned they would have Juarez police presence at the bridges to avoid this from happening again.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content