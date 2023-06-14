Texas governor signs bill prosecuting fentanyl deaths as murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott is signing a bill at the Texas Capitol Wednesday.

The new law will allow fentanyl deaths to be prosecuted as murder.

The Governor will be joined by fentanyl advocates, families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl, and bill authors and sponsors.

In a tweet Gov. Abbott said "Texas will ensure victims of fentanyl poisoning & their families get the justice they deserve."

The bill was passed by state lawmakers in March.

Governor Abbott has been treating the fentanyl crisis as a border issue, focusing a lot of his attention on naming cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

