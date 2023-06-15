Juarez artist builds “Big Foot” in honor of migration on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Jorge Pérez is a borderland artist that has been doing urban art for over 20 years now.

His most recent sculpture is a big foot made of material that migrants and "coyotes" use to climb the border wall along the U.S. / Mexico border.

After learning about this type of material could be recycled, an organization in the U.S. called "Abara" helped Pérez to bring it to Juarez to start creating this art.

ABC-7 spoke with Pérez about the message behind the sculpture.

His main goal is to have two different statues staged in Juarez and El Paso; six to seven times the size of this original piece.

Currently, he is in talks with the city of Juarez to get land by the Anapra area in Juarez where he could build the new statue.

Pérez also has a bread shop in Juarez next to his shop where he creates his art.

Both of his businesses are located in Downtown Juarez, close to Juan Gabriel's house.