Navy report reveals top secret system detected submersible implosion days ago

(KVIA) -- New reports indicate a top secret U.S. Navy system detected the implosion of the Titan submersible almost as soon as it happened.

The Wall Street Journal first broke the news. The Titan went missing Sunday, just an hour and 45 minutes into its descent to see the wreckage of the Titanic on the Atlantic Ocean floor.

That Navy system is reportedly designed to detect enemy submarines.

All five passengers onboard the submersible are dead, according to mission officials.