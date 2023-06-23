City of El Paso activates cooling centers as triple-digit temperatures continue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – With triple-digit temperatures forecasted throughout the weekend, the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management remind the community of the cooling centers available throughout the borderland.

Inside the cooling centers residents can stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.

Water is also provided and as well as some activities like books and other recreational indoor games and tables.

Grace Ortiz, Chair with the Extreme Weather Task Force said the weather starts getting dangerous once we hit the triple-digit temperatures.

Although it's dangerous for people of all ages, those most vulnerable are senior citizens and children.

The following free cooling centers are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Galatzan Recreation Center (650 Wallenberg)

• Marty Robbins Recreation Center (11620 Vista Del Sol)

• Valle Bajo Community Center (7380 Alameda)

• Nations Tobin Sports Center (8831 Railroad Dr)

• Chalio Acosta Sports Center (4321 Delta)

The community can also visit any of our City Public Libraries, which are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

• Armijo Library (620 E. 7th)

• Clardy Fox (5515 Robert Alva)

• Esperanza Moreno (12480 Pebble Hills)

• Irving Schwartz (1865 Dean Martin)

• Jose Cisneros/Cielo Vista (1300 Hawkins)

• Judge Marquez (610 N. Yarbrough)

• Memorial Park (3200 Copper)

• Richard Burges (9600 Dyer Ste. C)

• Sergio Troncoso (9321 Alameda)

• Westside (125 Belvidere)

Residents who require after-hours/overnight assistance can dial 311 to receive information about our shelter network partners.