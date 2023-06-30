NBA player George Hill visits the Providence Children’s Hospital in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NBA basketball star George Hill of the Indiana Pacers paid a visit to the pediatric patients at Providence Children's Hospital in El Paso Thursday.

The visit is part of the Arron Jones All The Way Foundation's celebrity softball game festivities.

"Something that means a lot to me is to give back to kids that may not have the opportunity to experience things that we get to expedience and jut to have fun."

Hill spent quality time with five children, handing out basketballs, jerseys, smiles and hugs.

He took an interest in each patient's activities and even helped build a princess Lego set.

Hill says he feels committed to give back and hopes his visit lifts up the patient's spirits.

"To put a smile on their face...to brighten their day is the most important thing."

This is Hill's first time visiting the Sun City and its safe to say this visit was a slam dunk with the children.