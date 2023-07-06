Las Cruces company changing the future of caregiving

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Off Main Street near downtown Las Cruces, a grey building towers over the tree-lined street. This is the home of Electronic Caregiver, the company which created 'Addison,' A 3-dimensional, virtual caregiver.

Addison is like your own personal computer. It can remind you when it's time to check your vitals, take your medications. When it's time for physical therapy, your mental health checkup.

It can even mimic your surroundings. If it's raining, or snowing at your house, the same will happen at Addison's. It can also mimic your beliefs and celebrations.

Anthony Dohrmann is Addison's founder and inventor. "There's so many things that we do through virtual care. What we're doing is for the very first time ever, we're providing continuous oversight. We're able to help providers and carers identify how patients are responding in real time to their treatment directives."

Dohrmann added that Addison is also a crutch for families caring for loved ones.

"One of the things that we're seeing is with informal carers, over 40 million informal carers, they are now one of the biggest segments in the world that are suffering mental and physical health conditions from stress related illnesses."

As for those who say there's nothing like human care, Dohrmann said "our technology isn't meant to replace physical contact. What it's meant to do is to be able to help people have the time and the focus and to be able to to be more present without worrying about all the care responsibilities, to give them greater confidence, to be there and to be a better, more improved care companion."